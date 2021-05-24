Egypt: Irrigation Minister Says Egypt Won't Allow Water Crisis

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati has said that Egypt won't allow a water crisis to take place in the country .

Unilateral action where Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam is concerned will not be tolerated, Abdel Aati said in statements to ON TV Sunday night .

Measures could be taken, the minister said, without giving further explanation .

The president of the AU is trying to find ways to reach solutions during trilateral dam talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Abdel Aati said .

The US has not made any proposals so far, he noted .

The negotiations are stalled, the minister acknowledged, pointing that the Renaissance Dam problem requires cooperation between the three countries .

He stressed the need to exchange data and information so as not to harm peoples of downstream countries .

Waste water is being reused more than four times to meet the deficit in Egypt's share, Abdel Aati noted .

As many as 120 water mixing plants have so far been established in order to meet the deficit, he said, adding that water stored in High Dam reservoirs are being used at times of drought only .

According to the minister the second filling of the Renaissance Dam will constitute an artificial drought. )