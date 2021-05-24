South Africa: North West Provincial Government Withholds Property Auctions Based in Former Bophuthatswana Areas

press release

Mahikeng: The North West Provincial Government is withholding the process of auctioning its properties that are based in the former Bophuthatswana areas that are outside the province. This follows the recent announcement by the North West Housing Corporation that they would like to dispose its properties that are outside the province earlier last week in Mafikeng.

MEC for Corporative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mmoloki Cwaile says his department has decided to hold the process to allow relevant processes such as public participation to unfold. The MEC further said that the process is critically important as some of the properties are located within municipalities like Tshwane, Mangaung, John Taolo Gaetsewe and many others.The MEC also reiterated that issues that were raised by North West Housing Corporation were approved by COGHSTA Portfolio Committee so they were not new.

MEC Cwaile further advised that some of the said properties which include land and immovable properties around Winterveld, Mabopane, Garankuwa have been invaded or illegally occupied. "It is our view that Gauteng government should procure that land or properties from the North West Housing Corporation, and put it for good public interest and find way to make those who occupy the residential houses of the NWHC outside of the province, to be able to acquire them at market value and become rightful owners," said Cwaile.

The Auditor General of South Africa advised that that the mandate of the NWHC is to house the North West communities and seek to resolve on the historical dilemma where already most of the families grew in the said houses they are occupying in areas such as Pampierstad, Kurumane, Mabopane, Winterveld, Atamelang, Ganyesa, Thabanchu and many other areas. The AG further added that the department should not have properties outside of the province.