South Africa: Judge Navi Pillay Calls for SA Foreign Policy to Align With Human Rights and the Constitution

analysis

Pillay is one of South Africa's most highly regarded exports to the world of human rights and international law. Between 2008 and 2014 she was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Last week she was the guest speaker at Stellenbosch University's 15th annual human rights lecture. Her speech, titled 'South Africa's Engagement with International Human Rights Law', provided a de facto audit of much of our foreign policy in the democratic era. It was found wanting.

This year marked the 15th Annual Human Rights Lecture organised under the Chair of Human Rights Law at the University of Stellenbosch, Professor Sandy Liebenberg. It was also one of the events chosen to mark the centenary of the Stellenbosch Law Faculty. In previous editions the lecture has drawn many of our best jurists, including Dikgang Moseneke, Edwin Cameron and Yvonne Mokgoro. Its guest speaker in 2021, Judge Navi Pillay, brought an experience and reputation that could not have been more relevant to many of the challenges facing law and human rights at a global level.

Partly because she has spent so much of her career outside of South Africa, Pillay is not as well known here as she deserves to be. Her...