South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns Vigilantism Following the Torching of a House and Motor Vehicle

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the torching of a house and a motor vehicle belonging to a 47-year-old man by community members at Tshakhuma, Dzananwa village. This after they accused him of being responsible for the murder of a 48 man who was reported missing last month and whose decomposed body was found next to a Ntabeni plantation on Wednesday 19 May 2021.

Ndishavhelafhi Pandelani from Tshakhuma, Lundani village, was reported missing at Levubu police station on 18 April 2021. His decomposed body was found and the police opened an Inquest docket for investigations.

The local community allegedly started accusing the complainant and went on the rampage, torching his house and motor vehicle this evening at about 18:00.

Members of the Public Order Police have been deployed in the area to quell the violence. Cases of arson and MITP have been opened and police investigations are continuing.