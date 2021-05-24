Angola: President Hails Petro Performance in African Basketball League

24 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Sunday congratulated Petro de Luanda on their qualification to the quarter-finals of the African Basketball League, taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

João Lourenço wrote on his Twitter page "my congratulations to Petro de Luanda, for the resounding victory in Kigali. Strength Angola", reacting to the victory of the Angolan representative against the team of the Kingdom of Morocco AS Salé, by 97-78.

The current national champions qualified for the quarter-finals, after finishing the first phase of the African competition as group B leaders, without any defeat in three games played.

In their opening match, Petro beat AS Police, from Mali, by 84-66, followed by a 66-64 victory over FAF, from Cameroon.

