Mozambique: Next Frelimo Congress Will Be Held in 2022

Maputo — Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party will hold its 12th Congress from 23 to 28 September 2022, at the premises of the Central Party School in the southern city of Matola.

President Filipe Nyusi, speaking in his capacity as President of Frelimo, announced this decision on Sunday night at the end of a two day meeting of the Frelimo Central Committee.

The September dates were chosen, Nyusi explained, because they are the same as the dates on which the First Frelimo Congress was held, in 1962, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He urged all Frelimo members and sympathisers to collaborate actively in preparing the Congress. Frelimo Congresses are normally held once every five years.

Nyusi also insisted "we shall fight vehemently against corruption inside the party, and in the institutions we belong to, but without any witch-hunts".

"Corrupt people and thieves must not be appointed or elected", he warned. "Don't let us make efforts to elect criminals".

Nyusi also announced a reshuffling of the leaders of the central Frelimo brigades that will assist the work of the party in each of the 11 provinces. Frelimo General Secretary Roque Silva told reporters that this reshuffle would "give a new dynamic to the Party's work".

Briefing reporters on decisions taken by the Central Committee meeting, most of which was held behind closed doors, Party spokesperson Caifadine Manasse, said the members want to see the capacity of the defence and security forces built up in order to fight effectively against terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

"The Central Committee members categorically support the vision of the government, the vision of President Nyusi to continue to work on building up our defence and security forces", said Manasse.

He added that the Central Committee unanimously favoured the government "doing everything within its power", together with its cooperation partners, to find daring solutions "in order to overcome once and for all" the terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado.

This meeting of the Central Committee was repeatedly postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and only took place after a substantial decline in the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the disease.