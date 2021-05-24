Zimbabwe: 9-Year-Old Forced to Dip 'Stealing' Fingers Into Boiling Cooking Oil By Step Mom

Police in Gokwe have arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly forced her nine-year-old step-son to dip his fingers into boiling cooking oil as punishment for stealing maize cobs in exchange for a "jolly juice" drink.

The step-mother reportedly concealed the crime for a week by denying the boy access to healthcare and stopping him from going to school, leaving the boy to nurse severe burns at home.

Police however on Friday busted the step mother, Progress Mushonga from Muraiwa Village under Chief Chireya, Gokwe North following a tip off.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mushonga is expected to appear in court facing physical abuse charges.

"Meanwhile, the boy who sustained severe burns on his fingers after they were dipped into boiling cooking has been taken to the hospital for treatment," he Insp Mahoko.