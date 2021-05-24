Zimbabwe's Dubai 2020 Expo Stand Designed

24 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe's stand at the Expo 2020 Dubai has been designed and organisers are in the process of fitting the pavilion and President Mnangagwa will officiate at the country's national day at the fair, the Government has said.

The exhibition was initially scheduled to run from October 1, 2020 to April 10, 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 containment measures and will now be held from October 1 this year to March 31 next year.

The Expo will run under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa gave the latest update.

"In terms of progress made to date, it is advised that the country's stand has been designed and Expo organisers are in the process of fitting the pavilion.

"Government wishes to highlight that the National Day for Zimbabwe at Expo 2020 Dubai will be March 14, 2022 and that His Excellency the President is expected to officiate at the event."

"Meanwhile, the mobilisation of companies in various niche areas to participate continues. Going forward, the nation will be advised of developments in preparations for the Expo through frequent updates," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet last week set up a 12-member inter-ministerial committee which includes private-sector representatives to accelerate preparations for the country's participation.

"Cabinet also appreciates that the Expo is important for re-engagement, expanding exports market, as well as developing the local market.

"In that connection, Government takes this opportunity to advise that it has export development tax incentives in place for export-oriented initiatives, in particular a lucrative tax rebate for exports," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe will participate and exhibit under the opportunity sub-theme cluster, emphasizing the business opportunities, new industries, employment, financial, governance and education opportunities available.

She said the country's theme statement is "Zimbabwe-the Land of a Great People", which will showcase the Vision, People and the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra.

"The objectives of Zimbabwe's participation at Expo 2020 are as follows: to promote Zimbabwe's engagement, re-engagement and image building agenda and unpack the country's Vision 2030; to promote investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and attract investors in various sectors including mining, agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure development; to promote trade opportunities for Zimbabwe and seek export markets for agriculture (notably horticulture) and mineral commodities, and other manufactured products in the Middle East; to showcase Zimbabwe's rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions to the UAE, Middle East and the rest of the world; and to promote the country as a safe tourist destination."

