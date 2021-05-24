South Africa: Minister Tito Mboweni Appoints Ombud Council Board and Chief Ombud for the Council

24 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Finance appoints Ombud Council Board Members

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, has appointed the first Ombud Council Board and a Chief Ombud for the Council, giving effect to the new financial Ombud system in terms of the Financial Sector Regulation Act No. 9 of 2017 (FSR Act). The Minister has appointed Ms Eileen Meyer as a Chief Ombud for the Ombud Council as a transitional measure, until a full-time Chief Ombud is appointed.

The Ombud Council is established in terms of section 175(1) of the FSR Act. The objective of the Ombud Council is to assist in ensuring that financial customers have access to, and are able to use affordable, effective, independent and fair alternative dispute resolution processes for complaints about financial institutions in relation to financial products, financial services and services provided by financial infrastructures.

The Ombud Council will have oversight powers over both the statutory and industry Ombuds namely:

1. Office of the Pension Fund Adjudicator

2. Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers (FAIS Ombud)

3. Office of the Credit Ombud

4. Ombudsman for Long - Term Insurance

5. Ombudsman for Short - Term Insurance

6. Ombudsman for Banking Services

7. Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ombud.

The Ombud Council will recognise industry schemes, set enhanced governance and accountability requirements, and harmonise and strengthen standards of practice for each Ombud scheme through rule-making and enforcement powers, to develop a uniform and consistent framework for external dispute resolution mechanisms across the financial services sector.

Ms Eileen Meyer has been appointed as a Chief Ombud for the Ombud Council in terms of section 188 (1) of the FSR Act, which follows the appointment of the first Board of Directors (BoD), effective for a three-year term commencing 1 November 2020, in terms of section 180 of the FSR Act. The BoD, is now quorate and properly constituted following the appointment of the Chief Ombud, the Ombud Council will now be able to commence its work and fulfil its statutory mandate.

The appointment of the Chief Ombud for a short period is a transitional measure, to enable the Ombud Council to commence operations and enables the Board to commence the process to appoint a full-time Chief Ombud.

The Council consists of the following BoD:

1. Deanne Wood - Chairperson

2. Adv Dikeledi Chabedi - Vice Chairperson

3. Emmanuel Lekgau

4. Silindile Kubheka

5. Adam Horowitz

6. Charmaine Soobramoney

7. Katherine Gibson (Acting FSCA Commissioner).

The current acting FSCA Commissioner will serve on the BoD until Mr Unathi Kamlana assumes office as the recently appointed full-time Commissioner.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.