Zimbabwe: Wadi Reveals Dodo's Half-Time Message

CAPS United two-goal hero Ishmael Wadi has revealed what coach Darlington Dodo told the players at half-time on Saturday.

The Green Machine were trailing 0-2 at the hands of Yadah in their opening Chibuku Super Cup match at the National Sports Stadium at the break.

But, Dodo never showed emotion back in the dressing room, his message was just frank and affirmative.

"He just said guys, you have conceded two goals from some unwarranted blunders, go back to the turf and rectify," Wadi said.

Makepekepe fell behind through goals by Prosper Kafelapanjila and Tanaka Shandirwa in a first half they looked more like an average team.

"We then gathered as a group and encouraged each other to put our heads on the grinder to try and salvage something.

"We had missed opportunities in the first half and we were also a bit shaky at the back.

"So everyone took the message back to the pitch and we duly fought back."

He said Makepekepe have a chance to progress to the quarter-finals in a group which also has Dynamos, Herentals, ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

All the teams are tied on one point after the first round produced stalemates