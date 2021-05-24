South Africa: Assistance Sought By Durban FCs Unit

24 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is appealing to the community for assistance in solving a case of rape they are investigating. It is alleged that on 15 April 2021 at 08:45, a 36-year-old woman was walking in Umhlanga area looking for a certain school after she was informed about a vacancy available in one of the schools.

She requested for directions of the said school to an unknown man who offered to assist her. They walked to the direction of the school and they had to cross the bridge and a bush in order to enter the school. While they were walking the man assaulted her on the neck, she fought back but was overpowered. She was raped and robbed of her two cellphones and a handbag. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Charges of rape and robbery were opened at Durban North police station for investigation. The police believes the man in the attached identikit will assist in solving the rape case.

Anyone with information that might assist to solve this case is urged to contact detective Constable Dludla on 061 3754 876 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

