South Africa: Premier Alan Winde and MEC Debbie Schäfer Visit Robotics Class in Mitchells Plain

24 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Spine Road High School's Robotics' class is equipping learners with skills for the future"

Today, I had the absolute privilege of taking part in a robotics class at Spine Road High School in Mitchells Plain, together with the Provincial Minister of Education, Debbie Schäfer.

The robotics and coding class, which is being incorporated into technology classes and offered as an extra-mural activity, is providing learners with a crucial skillset to work in an increasingly digital economy.

The Western Cape Education Department is starting a robotics and coding pilot program in selected schools. Included in this pilot is Spine Road High School which are already piloting the scratch coding program as part of the Technology subject for Grade 8 and 9 learners.

I want to commend Spine Road High School's Principal, Mr Fairburn, for his leadership and ensuring that we bring education in the Western Cape into the future.

The robotics and coding classes are providing youth in the Cape Flats with essential skills to seek employment amid the fourth industrial revolution. This will ensure that the Western Cape Government achieves its aims of increasing job opportunities, supporting the economy, and making the province safer for all who live in it.

Robotics started at Spine Road High School in 2018 as an extra-mural activity for learners to increase learners' skillset and career opportunities. In December 2020, the school was approached by DXC.technology to write a proposal for an upgrade of the existing robotics lab. The upgrade was made in February 2021 and the school launched a state-of-the-art robotics lab in April 2021.

The Provincial Minister of Education, Debbie Schäfer, said: "It was really incredible to see how the teacher is bringing robotics into her technology classes, how much fun it is and how incredibly well it is teaching our learners 21st-century skills not only coding but also things like teamwork, problem-solving, critical thinking skills."

Minister Schäfer continued: "This is desperately needed for the future where there will be jobs where we don't even know exist yet. I really think they are doing a fantastic job. They've grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and they are doing everything possible to ensure their learners get the most up to date lessons that they can."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.