Zimbabwe: Sangoma in Hot Soup Over Extortion

24 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Andrew Muvishi

A 54-year-old self confessed traditional healer from Mutoko was last week arrested after being accused of extorting five beasts from her client whom she had assisted a decade ago.

Mary Manjoro of Tambara Village, under Chief Mutoko, was arrested together with her accomplices Cosmas Chinyama (32) and Stephen Chapwanya (25).

It is reported that sometime in 2009, Mary Chimusoro (57) took her 11-year-old son who was mysteriously ill to Manjoro for assistance.

It is said that after treating the boy, Manjoro was given a beast, a bucket of groundnuts and two goats as payment.

It is alleged that on May 14 this year, at around 6.30pm, Manjoro accompanied by her accomplices approached the Chimusoro and told her that she was instructed by her ancestors to collect five more beasts.

Manjoro allegedly threatened Chimusoro with a spiritual attack on the boy should she fail to comply.

Chimusoro's husband, George Makufa (76) was allegedly force-marched by the trio to the kraal where the suspects drove out two beasts.

The traditional healer then told the family that she would come back and collect an ox after two days.

On May 16, the traditional healer sent Chapwanya who forcibly took an ox from the family.

The following day, the sangoma and her accomplices returned and demanded a beast and six chickens.

Makufa refused to give in to their demands before the trio assaulted him and forcibly took the chickens and a cow.

The suspects also took Makufa's national identity card and an exercise book before leaving.

Chimusoro reported the matter at Mutoko Police Station leading to the arrest of the trio.

Police recovered three beasts and five chickens and failed to locate a cow that was reportedly sold in a neighbouring village.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said it is illegal to extort.

"It is illegal as that amounts to extortion. People should immediately report such people to the police," said Inspector Mwanza.

The trio is expected to appear in court today.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.