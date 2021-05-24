Mozambique: No Covid-19 Deaths Over the Weekend

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have announced that on Saturday and Sunday no deaths were recorded from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The number of deaths in the first 24 days of May was just 17. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 831.

According to a Sunday Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic, 545,343 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 737 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 233 were from Maputo city, 161 from Maputo province, 92 from Niassa, 91 from Inhambane, 81 from Nampula, 37 from Tete, 21 from Cabo Delgado, 10 from Manica, seven from Sofala and five from Zambezia. No tests were reported from Gaza.

716 of the tests yielded negative results and 22 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,590.

Of the positive cases reported on Sunday, 19 are Mozambican citizens, one is a foreigner (but, as usual, the ministry did not give his or her nationality), and the nationalities of the other two have yet to be confirmed. 12 are men and ten are women.

Seven of the new cases (31.8 per cent) were from Maputo city, six were from Tete, four from Maputo province, four from Niassa, and one from Nampula.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Sunday was just under three per cent. This compares with one per cent on Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday, 1.4 per cent on Thursday and 1.7 per cent on Wednesday.

The Ministry release reported that in the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital and two new cases were admitted, all in Maputo.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 18 on Saturday to 19 on Sunday. 12 of these patients (63.2 per cent) were in Maputo, three in Nampula, two in Zambezia and two in Tete. The Covid-19 wards in the other seven provinces were empty.

The Ministry also announced that on Sunday a further six people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19, all of them in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 69,098, or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 641 on Saturday to 657 on Sunday. Sofala overtook Maputo city as the province with the largest number of active cases. The geographical breakdown of the cases was as follows: Sofala, 268 (40.8 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 175; Maputo province, 47; Nampula, 40; Niassa, 38; Tete, 27; Manica, 25; Inhambane, 15; Zambezia, 13; Gaza, eight; and Cabo Delgado, one.