Zimbabwe: ZPC Kariba Coach Happy With Team

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is hopeful that the new side that he has rebuilt is good enough to compete and reach the Chibuku Super Cup finals.

A new-look ZPC Kariba has roped in a number of young players who acquitted themselves well in the 1-1 draw against Harare City on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Some of the former players, who were the class of 2019, such as Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Takabva Mawaya, Ian Nekati, Tino Chiunye, Talent Chamboko and David Temwanjira are no longer with the team.

Former skipper Kunyarimwe is now in the club's structures as one of the junior coaches.

Tamirepi was happy with his players' performance on Sunday.

"This time around, we actually brought in quite a number of youthful guys, who have age on their side and are raring to go. They gave a very fair performance, playing away from home and took the lead early and consolidated it until stoppage time.

"The new guys fit the bill very well," said Tamirepi.

The ZPC Kariba coach was particularly impressed by the former Mushowani striker Paul Chiramba, who scored in his first game of the new season.

"He acquitted himself very well as a striker who joined a new team and got his first goal in the first game, it gives you confidence going forward," he said.

Tamirepi believes this year's format is favourable.

"We have more games than other groups but, look we have enough time to go back to the drawing board and that's a good thing about it. You can plan and focus on each game, so it's very fair and we are happy with the format, it gives a coach time concentrate on one thing unlike when you are playing league matches as well as Cup games," Tamirepi said.

And the coach is optimistic of good fortunes in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"In the last Chibuku Super Cup, we were knocked out in the semi-finals and this time around despite the fact that the format has changed, we hope to do even better," he said.