Angola: Vietnamese National Arrested With 20 Kg of Ivory

Lubango — The National Police in Huila arrested last weekend a Vietnamese national suspected of trafficking ivory, having been caught with 20 kilograms of the prohibited trade product.

He was arrested at the Chibemba police post, in Gambos municipality, when he was trying to cross the border post and enter Huila province, from Cunene where he works.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the director of the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the National Police Provincial Command, inspector José Chimuco, said that the foreigner hired a 47-year-old national, who took charge of transporting the six pieces of ivory in a Toyota vehicle, Hilux model, for 50,000 kwanzas.

The killing of elephants in the Bicuar National Park, located in Huila, but which has neighbouring areas with the municipalities of Cahama and Xangongo (Cunene), has been a constant practice, and this month seven poachers were arrested, who admitted selling the ivory to Namibian citizens.

He was arrested at the Chibemba police post, in Gambos municipality, when he was trying to cross the border post and enter Huila province, from Cunene where he works.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the director of the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the National Police Provincial Command, inspector José Chimuco, said that the foreigner hired a 47-year-old national, who took charge of transporting the six pieces of ivory in a Toyota vehicle, Hilux model, for 50,000 kwanzas.

The killing of elephants in the Bicuar National Park, located in Huila, but which has neighbouring areas with the municipalities of Cahama and Xangongo (Cunene), has been a constant practice, and this month seven poachers were arrested, who admitted selling the ivory to Namibian citizens.