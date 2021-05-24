Angola: Vietnamese National Arrested With 20 Kg of Ivory

24 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The National Police in Huila arrested last weekend a Vietnamese national suspected of trafficking ivory, having been caught with 20 kilograms of the prohibited trade product.

He was arrested at the Chibemba police post, in Gambos municipality, when he was trying to cross the border post and enter Huila province, from Cunene where he works.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the director of the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the National Police Provincial Command, inspector José Chimuco, said that the foreigner hired a 47-year-old national, who took charge of transporting the six pieces of ivory in a Toyota vehicle, Hilux model, for 50,000 kwanzas.

The killing of elephants in the Bicuar National Park, located in Huila, but which has neighbouring areas with the municipalities of Cahama and Xangongo (Cunene), has been a constant practice, and this month seven poachers were arrested, who admitted selling the ivory to Namibian citizens.

He was arrested at the Chibemba police post, in Gambos municipality, when he was trying to cross the border post and enter Huila province, from Cunene where he works.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the director of the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the National Police Provincial Command, inspector José Chimuco, said that the foreigner hired a 47-year-old national, who took charge of transporting the six pieces of ivory in a Toyota vehicle, Hilux model, for 50,000 kwanzas.

The killing of elephants in the Bicuar National Park, located in Huila, but which has neighbouring areas with the municipalities of Cahama and Xangongo (Cunene), has been a constant practice, and this month seven poachers were arrested, who admitted selling the ivory to Namibian citizens.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.