Mozambique: First Lady Calls For Stronger Commitment to Treatment of Obstetric Fistulas

Maputo — Mozambique's First Lady, Isaura Nyusi, has called on fellow Mozambicans and the international community to commit to a mass awareness drive about the obstetric fistula, a tragic injury which affects women, in order to reduce its impact across the country.

The appeal comes as the world marked 23 May, International day to End Obstetric Fistulas, one of the most serious and tragic injuries that can be caused by childbirth. A fistula is a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, usually caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely, high-quality medical treatment.

"This is a call on everyone to commit to concrete and structured actions, intended to build a protective and inclusive culture which answers the urgent needs of girls and women," declared a press release from Isaura Nyusi's office.

There are about 2,500 cases of obstetric fistulas every year across the country, leaving women with incontinence problems, and often causing depression and social isolation. Women suffering from this condition are generally excluded from the communities or even abandoned by their husbands.

Preventive measures include the implementation of a strategic vision towards the eradication of child marriages and teenage pregnancies, health education, timely access to obstetric health care in remote areas, as well as an end to unhealthy traditional practices.