Mozambique: First Lady Calls For Stronger Commitment to Treatment of Obstetric Fistulas

24 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's First Lady, Isaura Nyusi, has called on fellow Mozambicans and the international community to commit to a mass awareness drive about the obstetric fistula, a tragic injury which affects women, in order to reduce its impact across the country.

The appeal comes as the world marked 23 May, International day to End Obstetric Fistulas, one of the most serious and tragic injuries that can be caused by childbirth. A fistula is a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, usually caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely, high-quality medical treatment.

"This is a call on everyone to commit to concrete and structured actions, intended to build a protective and inclusive culture which answers the urgent needs of girls and women," declared a press release from Isaura Nyusi's office.

There are about 2,500 cases of obstetric fistulas every year across the country, leaving women with incontinence problems, and often causing depression and social isolation. Women suffering from this condition are generally excluded from the communities or even abandoned by their husbands.

Preventive measures include the implementation of a strategic vision towards the eradication of child marriages and teenage pregnancies, health education, timely access to obstetric health care in remote areas, as well as an end to unhealthy traditional practices.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.