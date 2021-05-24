Mozambique: Defence Forces Re-Occupy Diaca and Namacunde

Roberto Paquete/Deutsche Welle
Mozambican troops have been battling militants in Cabo Delgado since 2017.
24 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces, early on Friday morning, occupied the Diaca administrative post in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, driving out islamist terrorists, who had been using Diaca as a training camp.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", on Sunday the Mozambican forces also retook Namacunde, the capital of Muidumbe district.

Namacunde has changed hands three times in the past six months. The jihadists occupied and vandalised the small town in early November 2020. The defence and security forces drove them out some weeks later. However, those units of the defence forces were needed elsewhere, and so they left Namacunde. The terrorists returned, but on Sunday were driven out again.

On Saturday President Filipe Nyusi himself revealed that terrorists had been defeated in an attempt to capture the Olumbe administrative post, in Palma district. Speaking in Maputo at the opening session of a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Frelimo Party, he said there had been a dispute among the terrorists which left five of their number dead.

Meanwhile survivors of the raid against Palma town on 24 March are continuing to flee into the neighbouring district of Nangade. According to "Mediafax", these survivors say there are still many people hiding in villages on the boundary between Palma and Nangade districts, but who eventually make their way to Nangade town.

In a local refugee centre, about 300 people are being assisted by the Nangade authorities and by the NGO "Medecins sans Frontieres" ("Doctors without borders"). The displaced people are regularly receiving food and other necessities. Some of them have left the centre and are renting houses in Nangade.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.