Cameroon: Service to the Nation - Meritorious Citizens Distinguished

Centre Regional Governor, Naseri Paul Bea presided at the medal award ceremony in Yaounde on May 21, 2021.

Some 120 Cameroonians have been awarded medals in recognition of their services to the nation over the year. Centre Regional Governor, Naseri Paul Bea presided at the award ceremony on May 21, 2021 in Yaounde. They were awarded within the traditional May 20 medals award for 2021. The medals awarded on behalf of the President of the Republic were in the categories of National Officer of Valour, National Order of Merit, Order of Agricultural Merit, Order of Sports Merit and Medal of Public Order Merit.

Twelve persons were elevated to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour. Amongst the recipients were the Chairperson of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon, Enow Abrams Egbe, the Director General of the National Corporation For Electricity Transport (SONATREL), Victor Mbemi Nyankga, Director General of CRTV, Charles Ndongo and Prof Jean Marie Kasia, General Manager of the Gynecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH).

Six individuals were decorated Commander of the National Order of Merit, 18 awarded medals of the Officer of the National Order of Valour and 19 citizens raised to the rank of Knight of the National Order of Valour, amongst them the Mayor of the Yaounde VI Council, Jacques Yoki Onana. Some 56 persons were awarded medals of the Cameroonian Order of Merit. They were awarded the medals of Grand Cordon, Commander, Officer and Knight of the aforementioned medal category. Other medals awarded were in the category of agriculture, sports and public order.

Handing over the medals, Governor Naseri Paul Bea congratulated the recipients for having benefitted from the confidence of the President of the Republic. He urged them to continue working hard and contributing to nation building. To the general public, especially those working in State structures who have not been awarded any medal yet, he encouraged them to continue working for the distinction will hopefully come.