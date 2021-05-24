Cameroon: Service to the Nation - Meritorious Citizens Distinguished

24 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Centre Regional Governor, Naseri Paul Bea presided at the medal award ceremony in Yaounde on May 21, 2021.

Some 120 Cameroonians have been awarded medals in recognition of their services to the nation over the year. Centre Regional Governor, Naseri Paul Bea presided at the award ceremony on May 21, 2021 in Yaounde. They were awarded within the traditional May 20 medals award for 2021. The medals awarded on behalf of the President of the Republic were in the categories of National Officer of Valour, National Order of Merit, Order of Agricultural Merit, Order of Sports Merit and Medal of Public Order Merit.

Twelve persons were elevated to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour. Amongst the recipients were the Chairperson of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon, Enow Abrams Egbe, the Director General of the National Corporation For Electricity Transport (SONATREL), Victor Mbemi Nyankga, Director General of CRTV, Charles Ndongo and Prof Jean Marie Kasia, General Manager of the Gynecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH).

Six individuals were decorated Commander of the National Order of Merit, 18 awarded medals of the Officer of the National Order of Valour and 19 citizens raised to the rank of Knight of the National Order of Valour, amongst them the Mayor of the Yaounde VI Council, Jacques Yoki Onana. Some 56 persons were awarded medals of the Cameroonian Order of Merit. They were awarded the medals of Grand Cordon, Commander, Officer and Knight of the aforementioned medal category. Other medals awarded were in the category of agriculture, sports and public order.

Handing over the medals, Governor Naseri Paul Bea congratulated the recipients for having benefitted from the confidence of the President of the Republic. He urged them to continue working hard and contributing to nation building. To the general public, especially those working in State structures who have not been awarded any medal yet, he encouraged them to continue working for the distinction will hopefully come.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.