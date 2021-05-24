Cameroon: Disarmament - UN's New Mechanism Discussed

The Chairperson of Cameroon Human Rights Commission received a delegation from the United Nations Office for Peace and Disarmament Affairs on May 21, 2021.

Within the global framework of eradicating the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons for peace and security, the Chairperson of the Cameroon Human Rights Commission, Prof. James Mouangue Kobila received in audience a delegation of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, led by its Director, Anselme Nahmtante Yabouri. Both personalities during the close to one hour audience exchanged views on how the phenomenon can be curbed.

Speaking to reporters after the May 21, 2021 audience, Anselme Yabouri said his delegation is in Cameroon within the context of a new mechanism that is being set up by the United Nation Secretary General which is the special fund to support the fight against the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons. The mechanism, he said, will respect the human security perspective. "This means that a fight from the classical angle taking into account the needs of the local population in terms of development and protection," he explained.

On the choice of Cameroon, the Director said "We are here in Cameroon because Cameroon is one of the two pilot countries that have been selected in the framework of the setting up of this mechanism. Cameroon has been selected because of the very proactive action of the Ministry of External Relations with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs," he revealed. He further stated that the delegation has exchanged views with government authorities and members of the civil society organisations on the abovementioned subject.

In Cameroon, several efforts are being made to limit the circulation of illicit small arms and light weapons. General sensitisation is being done especially to traditional rulers on the 2016 law which consists the general code on arms. In November 2018, the President of the Republic created the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) with centres in Bamenda, Buea and Mora. Monitoring and evaluation of arms ownership is given special attention in Cameroon with the Ministry of Territorial Administration regulating sales of small arms to individuals. Cameroon is an ardent supporter of the "Silencing the gun" initiative by the African Union which is designed to end conflicts in Africa.