Cameroon: Bamenda - Decorations Grace May 20 Event

North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique awarded medals to some 69 meritorious citizens on May 20th 2021.

Health challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic is to blame for the uneventful National day in Bamenda where the City only had the decoration of Nation builders to show. In effect, North West governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique, recognised merit in some 69 citizens who received medals on the occasion of the 2021 National day. The event at the Up- Station premises of the governor's office, featured beneficiaries who took home Medals of the Order of Valour, Sports Order of Merit and Merit of the Public Force. Amongst the lot, were Administrators, Senior State workers, Economic Operators, Defense and Security officers and sports men and women who Excel in serving the Nation.

The details featured two beneficiaries with medals of the Dignity of Officer, one for Grade of Commander, seven for Grade of Knight, 31 took home medals of Grade of Knight, 10 for sports Order of merit, 13 with medals of the Public Force.

Curtains dropped on the event with a reception during which church Ministers and Moslem leaders prayed for normalcy to return to the North West region, rocked by socio political crisis since 2016. From the look of things, it was a moment of reflection in times like this when the nation is not at peace with security and health challenges. Reflections in the North West ahead of May 20 featured, talk shows and debates, stressing messages that inspire living together, overcoming security and health challenges and ensuring the prosperity of Cameroon.