Cameroon: Hon. Lifaka Interred in Bonjongo

The Senior Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly posthumously decorated the deceased Commander of Cameroon National Order of Valour during her funeral ceremony on May 22.

Sixty two-year old Honourable Emilia Monjowa Lifaka who passed unto glory last 20 April, 2021, in Buea has been laid to rest eternally in her native Bonjongo village in Buea Subdivision. The deceased was one of the Deputy Speakers of the Cameroon National Assembly, and Member of Parliament from the Buea Rural constituency since 2002. Out of Cameroon, she was Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Late Monjowa Lifaka was given last public honour last Saturday, 22 May, 2021, at th

On hand to officiate at the funeral was Honourable Hilarion Etong, Senior Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly who represented the Speaker and was flanked by South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. The deceased's two sons namely Adolphe Stephin Mbonjo Mbaho Jr and Kenneth Vekima Edube Mbaho as well as adopted children were present amidst a crowd of deeply aggrieved admirers, friends, colleagues of Parliament and ruling CPDM party, family, and observers. They turned out to bid farewell to the vibrant humanist and benefactor to many needy persons in Buea community and beyond.

A Catholic funeral Mass that opened the ceremony of farewell to late Lifaka featured the Bamenda metropolitan Arch-Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya as spiritual director of the deceased and chief celebrant among four other Bishops including the Buea Ordinary, Bishop Michael

Miabesue Bibi. In his homily, Arch-Bishop Nkea employed his applauded oratory to drive home the realities of life such as vanity of position, power and wealth and the nothingness of human life. The prelate described the late Lifaka as having been the political pillar of Fako administrative Division, illustrious citizen of the South West Region and a great patriot.

After the Mass, the mourning audience listened to seven eulogies delivered by representatives of the family, Parliament, CERAC, South West elite, Commonwealth Director at the Ministry of External Relations, CPDM, and the National Assembly. Honourable Hilarion Etong, Senior Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly who chaired Lifaka's funeral event in Buea as representative of the Speaker of the Cameroon National Assembly placed the medal of the Commander of the Cameroon National Order of Valour on Lifaka's coffin as having been offered to her posthumously. The medal honour, in the eyes of the public, portrayed Lifaka's humanism, patriotism and political contributions to the national and international scene. After four hours of ceremony at the Buea Bongo Square, the remains of the fallen politician were carried to her native Bonjongo village for intimate burial by the family members.