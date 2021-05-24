Cameroon-Nigeria - Strategic Security Partners

Fighting insecurity especially the insurgencies of the Boko Haram sect which affect peace at the borders of the two neighboring countries has for several years been a fundamental focus. Cameroon and Nigerian militaries have always conducted security training, military intelligence exchanges and closely cooperated in the fight against terrorism. Security cooperation to better protect persons and property as well as the territorial integrity of the two friendly nations thus came under review as the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, granted an audience to the special envoy of the Nigerian President, Minister Zubairu Dada on May 21, 2021. The Nigerian emissary was a bearer of a sealed message from his President.

To better curb insecurity at the borders and in the sub region, Cameroon and Nigeria are of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), an initiative by Lake Chad basin States aimed at mobilising resources against Boko Haram. The joint force carries out security operations involving troops from either countries for the wellbeing of the population. Senior military staff of Cameroon and Nigeria exchange strategies on ensuring security. Security institutions in Cameroon such as the International War College and the International School of Security Forces constantly receive Nigeria military students and serve as an avenue for developing skills and competence in security maintenance. As a traditional for several years now, students of the Nigeria National Defence College embark on a study in Cameroon, a visit which always gives both countries the opportunity to share views on defence and security. As good security partners and to better strengthen military cooperation, a special detachment of the Nigeria forces participated in the commemoration of Cameroon's 46th National Day celebrations with a formidable match past display on May 20, 2018.

Cameroon and Nigeria are both members of the African Union and the Commonwealth. Disputes arising between both countries are settled amicably through dialogue as the case of the Bakassi Peninsula with the signing of the Green Tree Accord. Besides security cooperation, Cameroon and Nigeria collaborate in other domains such as education, agriculture, aviation, politics and trade.