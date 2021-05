The wet season biggest football festivity; Nawetan competition is edging closer in The Gambia.

Some major Nawetan centers have started intensive preparations for the summer biggest football fiesta after the coronavirus pandemic halted last year's competition.

Nawetan football competition attracts spectators, revenue and ambiance than The Gambian's divisional league matches.

Meanwhile, major Nawetan centers use Nawetan to scout good players for their respective super nawetan teams.