Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 3 New Cases

24 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 3 new positive coronavirus cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 5,978.

This is according to the 319 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16thMarch 2020.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, with the total number of deaths since March 2020 still at 178.

Three (3) COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 5 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

Three (3) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has no one in hotel quarantine, 46 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3%.

26,593 are already vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 18 May 2021, while 300 people have received their 2nd dose, bringing the total number to 26,893.

So far, 4,166 Rapid diagnostic tests were conducted at the airport for travelers as of 20th May 2021.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.