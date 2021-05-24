Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 3 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 3 new positive coronavirus cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 5,978.

This is according to the 319 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16thMarch 2020.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, with the total number of deaths since March 2020 still at 178.

Three (3) COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 5 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

Three (3) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has no one in hotel quarantine, 46 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3%.

26,593 are already vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 18 May 2021, while 300 people have received their 2nd dose, bringing the total number to 26,893.

So far, 4,166 Rapid diagnostic tests were conducted at the airport for travelers as of 20th May 2021.