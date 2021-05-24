Gambia: Start Now Trains Teachers On Technology to Support Visually Impaired Students

24 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

Start Now Organisation recently trained teachers on accessible and inclusive education for educators with assistive technology to support visually impaired students in The Gambia.

The training was held at the organisation's head quarters in Brikama.

Alieu Jaiteh, director of the organisation said Start Now is a non-profit organisation that depends on the generosity of individuals, families, corporations, and foundations to continue with excellence their innovative and life-changing programs for visually impaired people.

"Start Now's mission is to empower and train blind and partially sighted high school graduates and adults with technology skills and rehabilitation techniques as preparation for higher education and employment," he said.

Mr. Jaiteh described technology as an important tool in the inclusion process of enabling the blind to discover their potential without limitation.

According to him, educators will gain technical skills and knowledge of accessibility software and understanding of systems and techniques that assist the visually impaired navigate.

He called on the trainees to make best use of the knowledge gained during the training in order to equip visually impaired students in schools across the country. He thanked donors for their support.

