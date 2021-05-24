Gambian-U.S. Based Urges People to Emulate Q-Group CEO in Supporting Humanity

Ousman Ndow, a Gambian based in United States of America has called on able Gambians to emulate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Q-Group, Muhammad Jah in providing food aid to needy Gambians particularly during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He said Mr. Jah is 'worthy of commendation for his benevolent gesture in supporting humanity particularly most vulnerable people in our society.' Mr. Ndow made these remarks during the presentation of annual Ramadan food aid package to the community of Kerr Sering and Bijilo during the last Sunday of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The donation was provided by Friend of West Africa, The Gambia (FOWAG)through Ousman Ndow who is currently in The Gambia to ensure that the project provides the much needed support to most vulnerable people in our society.

The presentation of over 80 bags of 25kg rice was held at Bijilo Lower Basic School and was attended by various imams and elders as well as widows and needy Muslims.

According to Mr. Ndow, the initiative started in 2009, adding that in 2014, the late Momodou Jallow recommended that FOWAG engaged in a paradigm shift by spending 50% of its financial allocation on food aid package to be distributed to needy Muslims every last Sunday of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ndow said beneficiaries are selected by imams and each also given an envelope with cash in addition to the bag of rice.

He said one of the objectives of the project is to put smiles on the faces of Gambians and therefore expressed their willingness to continue supporting the needy particularly during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Mr. Ndow urged able Gambians to emulate Mr. Jah's initiative, which would go a long way in addressing some of the major challenges faced by most Madrassa children in the country. He said if The Gambia has philanthropists like Muhammad Jah, then the country will be free from poverty.

Imams who spoke at the presentation commended donors through Ousman Ndow for their love for country.

