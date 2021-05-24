Gambia: Efanet Observes Global Action Week for Education

24 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

Education For All Campaign Network - The Gambia (EFANet) in solidarity with the global education community last Wednesday commemorated Global Action Week for Education at the regional education directorate, Region 6 in Basse.

The theme for this year's commemoration "Education Financing" calls for support in the implementation of the full Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 4.

The slogan 'One Billion Voices For Education' is also framed within the SDG 4 targets and asking for governments to increase education budget to 20% of public expenditure.

The Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) is commemorated every year to remind world leaders of the promises made in the Dakar Framework for Action in the year 2000 to meet the Education For All (EFA) Goals and SDGs.

As part of this year's commemoration, the Coalition embarked on various advocacy activities.

Kebba Omar Jarjusey, National Coordinator Education For All Campaign Network - The Gambia (EFANet) said in 2015, world leaders pledged to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030 regardless of personal, social or political context.

He added that such ambitious goals need to be paid for since education is central to the achievement of all development goals, adding that failure to adequately invest in education puts the success of the entire new agenda at risk.

Mr. Jarjusey noted that together we can make education bright in the country.

Musu Kuta Komma-Bah, County Director Childfund The Gambia said achieving national education goals will require additional financial commitment over the coming years as well as ensuring resources are used effectively by reducing spending inefficiencies common in many education systems.

y

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria's Army Chief Ibrahim Attahiru Killed in Plane Crash
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.