Gambia: Efanet Observes Global Action Week for Education

Education For All Campaign Network - The Gambia (EFANet) in solidarity with the global education community last Wednesday commemorated Global Action Week for Education at the regional education directorate, Region 6 in Basse.

The theme for this year's commemoration "Education Financing" calls for support in the implementation of the full Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 4.

The slogan 'One Billion Voices For Education' is also framed within the SDG 4 targets and asking for governments to increase education budget to 20% of public expenditure.

The Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) is commemorated every year to remind world leaders of the promises made in the Dakar Framework for Action in the year 2000 to meet the Education For All (EFA) Goals and SDGs.

As part of this year's commemoration, the Coalition embarked on various advocacy activities.

Kebba Omar Jarjusey, National Coordinator Education For All Campaign Network - The Gambia (EFANet) said in 2015, world leaders pledged to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030 regardless of personal, social or political context.

He added that such ambitious goals need to be paid for since education is central to the achievement of all development goals, adding that failure to adequately invest in education puts the success of the entire new agenda at risk.

Mr. Jarjusey noted that together we can make education bright in the country.

Musu Kuta Komma-Bah, County Director Childfund The Gambia said achieving national education goals will require additional financial commitment over the coming years as well as ensuring resources are used effectively by reducing spending inefficiencies common in many education systems.

y