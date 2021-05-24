Gambia: Samger Surpass Falcons in 2nd Division League

24 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Samger last Thursday surpassed Falcons in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after their 1-0 win over Second Infantry Battalion in their week-nineteen fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Academy boys were sitting second-spot on the country's second tier table before their match with the Farafenni Barrack soldiers, who are brawling for survival in the second division league.

Samger clutched the significant three points after scoring a goal in the match to surpass Falcons in the second tier standing.

The Academy boys now clasped 39 points after nineteen league outings, while Second Infantry Battalion is with 15 points in nineteen league matches.

Gunjur United came from one nil down to draw 1-all with Young Africans in their re-scheduled fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to move to fourth-place on the second division league standings.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Town boys now snatched 30 points after nineteen league matches, while the Banjul based-team is with 22 points in nineteen league clashes.

