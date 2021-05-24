Gambia: Armed Robbers Reportedly Attack Forex Bureau in Kololi

Armed robbers are reported to have attacked a foreign exchange bureau in Kololi in the Kanifing Municipality and went away with thousands of dalasis, a source familiar with the matter has confirmed to The Point.

However, at the time of going to press, The Point couldn't establish the amount of money involved in the robbery.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The female employee, who was at the bureau at the time of the incident, our source added, was tied up by the robbers.

Lamin Njie, spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force, who was contacted for comments, said he was not aware of the incident. He, however, promised to get back to The Point if he got any information with regard to the development.

In separate development, an informed source has told The Point that reports on the social media about the arrest of suspected armed robbers who were believed to have made away with 16 million dalasis from Jeswang are false and misleading. The source added that the police are still investigating the alleged robbery, while urging the cooperation of the public.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

