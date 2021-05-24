Gambia: GFF 1 Division League Update

Fortune continue unbeaten run, Real registers first win under new coach

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League resumed after a short break in observance of Eid ul-Fitr as thousands of spectators continue to grace the night games at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The first game of the league on Thursday saw Marimoo held to a 1-1 draw by Elite United.

Manjai-based team, Marimoo took the lead in the 59th minute before Elite United leveled through Ebrima Drammeh in the 67th minute.

With the draw, Elite remains in fifth on the 14-team table with 23 points while Marimoo is languishing second from bottom with 14 points.

In the second encounter on Thursday, 10-man Real de Banjul secured their first win under new coach, Bai Malleh Wadda with a 1-0 win over B.K. Milan.

Real played the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage after Ebrima Singhateh was sent off after receiving two yellow cards towards the end of the first half.

However, the City Boys (Real) collected the maximum point through substitute Ebrima Jatta's lone goal in the 58th minute of the game.

The win saw Real de Banjul moved to third position with 24 points, while the Bakau Katchikally-based team sits 11th position with 15 points.

Wallidan recorded their third win of the season after defeating Hawks FC 2-1 in the early game played on Friday.

The Blue Boys, (Wallidan) opened the scoring through Ebrima Jagne in the first minute of the game before Pedro Jatta scored their second in the 66th minute.

Wallidan could have extended their lead but failed to convert two penalties in the 25th and 81st minutes respectively before Bubacarr Fatty scored the only consolation goal for Hawks in the 84th minute.

Wallidan have now recorded two consecutive win to move to 8th position with 18 points, while Hawks FC dropped 10th position with 16 points.

Elsewhere, in the second encounter on Friday, Waa Banjul defeated Gamtel FC by a lone goal to nil.

Waa Banjul scored the game's only goal through the spot in the 75th minute, leaving fans of the Telecommunication Boys (Gamtel) disappointed with the final result.

The victory has moved Waa Banjul to third position with 24 points, while Gamtel FC dropped to 12th position with 15 points.

Second place Brikama United were forced to a 1-1 draw by The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) in the first encounter played on Saturday.

The Ferry Boys, (GPA) took the lead through Kebba Manneh's wonderful free kick in the 60th minute but the Sateba Boys, (Brikama United) leveled matters eight minute later through Ebrima Badjie.

The result maintained Brikama United on second position with 27 points, while GPA occupy 7th position with 22 points.

The final game on Saturday, saw league leaders, Fortune forced to a goalless draw by Banjul United in a game grace by thousands of spectators.

Jane Joof's charges won 10 times, drawn six and are yet to taste defeat. Incredibly, they've also scored 16 goals, an average of nearly 1.1 goals per match. Fortune FC conceded twice all season and at the end of match-day 16, they racked up their 14th clean sheet of the season.

The result maintained Fortune FC's 9 points lead at the summit with 36 points, while Banjul United sit 9th position with 17 points after 16 games.