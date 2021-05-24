South Africa: Mthethwa Extends Condolences to Mjokes Matsane's Family

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of iconic kwaito group, Trompies's, Emmanuel Mojalefa "Mjokes" Matsane.

Matsane, who was a co-director of Kalawa Jazzme Records passed away in a car accident, after a performance in Soweto on Sunday.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Mjokes was part of a collective that created a unique musical genre for South Africa.

"His contribution to the development of Kwaito and the music industry are notable life achievements," Mthethwa said in a statement.