South Africa: City Working to Resolve Water Challenges

24 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Johannesburg says it is exploring all possible technical options with Rand Water to resolve the challenges with the current water supply to the Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby system caused by below average inflow of water into the system.

In a statement on Sunday, the City of Johannesburg said it has gained a commitment from Rand Water to prioritise pumping into the Johannesburg Water reservoirs in order to meet demand.

"The affected reservoirs were able to gain capacity overnight and thus able to supply water to some of the areas affected, as well as the hospitals in the area. Some ground was unfortunately lost this morning due to power supply failure and the increases in demand of water supply," the City of Johannesburg said on Sunday.

The City said Johannesburg Water has placed water tankers at the affected hospitals to pump into their tankers to sustain operations.

"Johannesburg Water is still monitoring the water supply to hospitals around the clock. Alternative water supply in the form of water tankers roaming the affected areas are still available for residents to use.

"The entity apologises for the inconvenience this has caused over the last few days and we would like to assure the residents that we are treating this matter with the urgency that it deserves and we will not rest until it's resolved," the City said.

A total of four JoJo tanks have been placed in Sophiatown Park (Extreme Park).

Roaming water trucks have been placed in Westbury, Mayfair, Vrededorp, Westdene, Coronation, Auckland Park, Sophiatown, Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Hospitals.

The City said there is currently no estimated time of completion although consumers will be provided with updates on the City's social media pages @jhbwater; Facebook: Johannesburg Water, and city's website https://www.johannesburgwater.co.za/.

Customers can also contact the 24-hour hotline on 011 688 1699 or 086 056 2874; or SMS 076 333 5052 or email Customer@jwater.co.za.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.