South Africa: City Working to Resolve Water Challenges

The City of Johannesburg says it is exploring all possible technical options with Rand Water to resolve the challenges with the current water supply to the Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby system caused by below average inflow of water into the system.

In a statement on Sunday, the City of Johannesburg said it has gained a commitment from Rand Water to prioritise pumping into the Johannesburg Water reservoirs in order to meet demand.

"The affected reservoirs were able to gain capacity overnight and thus able to supply water to some of the areas affected, as well as the hospitals in the area. Some ground was unfortunately lost this morning due to power supply failure and the increases in demand of water supply," the City of Johannesburg said on Sunday.

The City said Johannesburg Water has placed water tankers at the affected hospitals to pump into their tankers to sustain operations.

"Johannesburg Water is still monitoring the water supply to hospitals around the clock. Alternative water supply in the form of water tankers roaming the affected areas are still available for residents to use.

"The entity apologises for the inconvenience this has caused over the last few days and we would like to assure the residents that we are treating this matter with the urgency that it deserves and we will not rest until it's resolved," the City said.

A total of four JoJo tanks have been placed in Sophiatown Park (Extreme Park).

Roaming water trucks have been placed in Westbury, Mayfair, Vrededorp, Westdene, Coronation, Auckland Park, Sophiatown, Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Hospitals.

The City said there is currently no estimated time of completion although consumers will be provided with updates on the City's social media pages @jhbwater; Facebook: Johannesburg Water, and city's website https://www.johannesburgwater.co.za/.

Customers can also contact the 24-hour hotline on 011 688 1699 or 086 056 2874; or SMS 076 333 5052 or email Customer@jwater.co.za.