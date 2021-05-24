Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Rues Blunders

23 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is a disappointed man after his team allowed Ngezi Platinum to come from behind and snatch a win in a Chibuku Super Cup tie at Mandava this afternoon.

The Chiredzi team looked like they were in control of proceedings after Collins Dhuwa had thrusted them ahead in the opening moments of the game.

However, Ngezi didn't take long to hit back through Denver Mukamba.The match was pretty much balanced for the better part of the second half until the Triangle central defence pairing of Arnold Chivheya and Kelvin Gwao failed to decisively deal with a corner kick that resulted in the team conceding the second goal.

Triangle tried to throw everything at Ngezi in search of an equaliser but instead, they opened gaps at the back.

And Mangwiro was a disappointed man at the sound of the final whistle."I thought we played well but we made some costly blunders," said Mangwiro.

"Look, we were leading and we were also dominating. But, we failed the basics of defending but I salute my charges for the effort. We looked like we haven't gone for 17 months without playing competitive football.

"Actually, both teams did well and it was an exciting match.

"The players looked like they have been playing competitively over the months. The only thing that disappointed me was the result. We will try to win our next game."

The match was a thriller between former champions as Triangle won the same trophy in 2018, two years after Ngezi had achieved the same feat.

The teams are in Group 4 together with log leaders FC Platinum and newcomers Hwahwa who are at the foot of the four team table after the first round of matches.

The top two clubs advance to the quarter finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Read the original article on The Herald.

