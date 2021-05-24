South Africa: Daylin Mitchell Appointed Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Following Bonginkosi Madikizela's Resignation

24 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Daylin Mitchell, the youngest member of Alan Winde's provincial cabinet, replaces Bonginkosi Madikizela who resigned after a qualifications scandal about a month ago.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced on Monday, 24 May that Daylin Mitchell, a member of the provincial legislature, has been appointed as the new MEC for Transport and Public Works.

Madikizela quit on 28 April after he was caught falsifying information about his qualifications on his CV.

Mitchell is part of the provincial legislature, where he is the DA's deputy chief whip, as well as chairperson of the committees on Transport and Public Works and the Conduct Committee. "As the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, he is already familiar with the challenges and opportunities that exist in this portfolio, and I expect him to hit the ground running," said Winde in a statement.

Don't want to see ads?

"It is my singular honour to serve the people of the Western Cape in Premier Winde's Provincial Cabinet. I look forward to working hard to ensure a safe, reliable and functional integrated passenger commuter transport system in our province" said Mitchell in the statement, adding that "it is my goal to ensure the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.