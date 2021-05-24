South Africa: Daylin Mitchell Appointed Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Following Bonginkosi Madikizela's Resignation

analysis

Daylin Mitchell, the youngest member of Alan Winde's provincial cabinet, replaces Bonginkosi Madikizela who resigned after a qualifications scandal about a month ago.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced on Monday, 24 May that Daylin Mitchell, a member of the provincial legislature, has been appointed as the new MEC for Transport and Public Works.

Madikizela quit on 28 April after he was caught falsifying information about his qualifications on his CV.

Mitchell is part of the provincial legislature, where he is the DA's deputy chief whip, as well as chairperson of the committees on Transport and Public Works and the Conduct Committee. "As the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works, he is already familiar with the challenges and opportunities that exist in this portfolio, and I expect him to hit the ground running," said Winde in a statement.

"It is my singular honour to serve the people of the Western Cape in Premier Winde's Provincial Cabinet. I look forward to working hard to ensure a safe, reliable and functional integrated passenger commuter transport system in our province" said Mitchell in the statement, adding that "it is my goal to ensure the...