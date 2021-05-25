Zimbabwe: Reactions to Mbuya Nehanda Statue Erection

Social media is abuzz with mixed emotions following the erection of Mbuya Nehanda statue at Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel junction in Harare central business district.

The statue stands in honour of Mbuya Nehanda, an iconic and celebrated heroine who was hanged in 1898 by the colonial government for her contribution in mobilising locals to fight against the white oppressive rule.

It will be unveiled tomorrow by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Reacting to the statue's erection, this is what the social media community had to say;

Breghznev Gwenzi

Whoever is behind this must not joke with us and stop this nonsense.Why wasting time with things that bring no development at all in a country which needs to be operated.Pasi tsvee muchisiya murwere asina panonzi ari nani ,rapai nyika musiye zvisina basa izvo aah!!

Shepherd Nyathi

This is great. I await its unveiling. Despite all the negative comments from those who hate themselves and despise their history I cherish our heritage. I look forward to more such monuments across my beloved Zimbabwe. We have so many mentally enslaved fools who celebrate their oppressors and hate those who help liberate them. Bunch of fools.

Murakashi Mukuru

Dai ange ari Rhodes mapembera. House neguroz will do a massive demo to keep Rhodes grave and statues. They will fight to keep Livingston statue at Vic falls. Brainwashed foolish slaves.

Richard Bamhare

Asi madzitateguru edu vaivaka chaizvo ana great Zimbabwe dai vaida tiite praise vanhu dai vakatovaka mastatue evanhu kare.this is not Zimbabwean culture apa doubt patsvene apa

Grafton Mawire

Others are constructing KAZUNGULA BRIDGE while someone claim himself to be a head of state doing rubbish in the city constructed by late Ian Smith

Simba Gumbira

This Statue will bring a lot of Jobs and build our economy as well as bring functionality to the Healthcare Sector ... ..?????

Dumisani Ndlovu

Regai tigoona zamu nedzitsi kuti bho here, instead of creating jobs and looking for investors to boost economy nzveeee take, take nechitombi as if it revive economy. Shame stereki mani

Mbuya Nehanda