Nigeria: Recovered Loots - Reps Query Differences in Accountant General, CBN's Records

The House is investigating the status of all recovered loots, including movable and immovable assets between 2002 and 2020.

The House of Representatives committee investigating recovered assets, on Monday, discovered some discrepancies in the records of the Office of Accountant General of the Federation and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Sabo Mohammed, the representative of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, was unable to defend the differences discovered by the committee during the hearing.

According to a document submitted by Mr Mohammed, N15 million was transferred to the asset recovery account on February 14 but the committee chairman, Adejoro Adeogun (APC, Ondo), said the bank statement obtained from the CBN did not contain the said amount.

Mr Adeogun also accused the OAGF of violating section 80(3) of the 1999 constitution by approving the disbursement of funds from the recovery accounts without appropriation of the National Assembly.

The record of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also queried by the panel.

Panel fumes over non-appearance by heads of agencies...

The committee also expressed displeasure with heads of agencies who sent representatives.

The committee had invited Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of CBN, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and others.

Also invited are; former Ministers of Justice; former National Security Advisers; former Chairmen of EFCC; Former Chairmen of ICPC; former IGP and former Comptrollers General of Customs.

Majority of the agency heads invited only sent representatives to appear before the committee.

The panel is probing the status of all recovered loots as well as movable and immovable asset recovered from 2002 to 2020.

Mr Adeogun condemned the non-appearance of the MDA heads.

He lamented that heads of agencies found it easy to appear before parliament during screening, but reluctant when summoned for investigation.

The committee resolved that Mr Idris, Mr Monguno and others should appear before the committee on Wednesday while Mr Malami is to appear on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Bawa, is to appear on Thursday.

"We are not satisfied with the representation of the agencies we have interacted with so far," Mr Adeogun said at the hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.