Egypt: Nigeria to Partner Egypt for Youth and Sports Development

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has said Nigeria will partner with Egypt to explore areas of mutual benefits for youth and sports development.

The Minister who made this known yesterday on the sidelines of the

General Assembly of the Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa, ANOCA, in Cairo reiterated the fact that sports plays key role in international relations as well as unity and youth empowerment.

"As two pacesetters on the continent, the youths of Nigeria and Egypt can get a lot of mileage, if we explore areas that are mutually beneficial to us.

"This meeting is quite timely because it is coming at a time we are preparing for the Olympics," said Dare."

Responding, Egypt's Minister of Youth and sports Development, Professor Ashraf Sobhy said at lot can be achieved, if youths are properly mobilised using sports.

"The future lies in our Youths, so they must be properly trained to meet the challenges of a new world order," he said.

Dare also seized the opportunity to introduce the DEEL, which is a digital skills programme, assuring that the two countries could collaborate to benefit from the initiative.