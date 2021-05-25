Egypt: Nigeria to Partner Egypt for Youth and Sports Development

25 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has said Nigeria will partner with Egypt to explore areas of mutual benefits for youth and sports development.

The Minister who made this known yesterday on the sidelines of the

General Assembly of the Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa, ANOCA, in Cairo reiterated the fact that sports plays key role in international relations as well as unity and youth empowerment.

"As two pacesetters on the continent, the youths of Nigeria and Egypt can get a lot of mileage, if we explore areas that are mutually beneficial to us.

"This meeting is quite timely because it is coming at a time we are preparing for the Olympics," said Dare."

Responding, Egypt's Minister of Youth and sports Development, Professor Ashraf Sobhy said at lot can be achieved, if youths are properly mobilised using sports.

"The future lies in our Youths, so they must be properly trained to meet the challenges of a new world order," he said.

Dare also seized the opportunity to introduce the DEEL, which is a digital skills programme, assuring that the two countries could collaborate to benefit from the initiative.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.