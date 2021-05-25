Kenya: It's a Man's World - Only Six Political Parties Are Female Led

Women in Kenya have left leadership of political parties to men in what has disadvantaged them when contesting for elective positions in general elections.

Only six women in the country have made history registering and running political parties to bridge the gender parity gap in a male-dominated field.

Three former Presidential candidates - Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu (Narc), former Cabinet Minister Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Dr Julia Ojiambo (LPK) are party leaders alongside Ms Grace Okumu of Citizens Convention Party, Ms Rose Mulwa - Empowerment and Liberation Party and Prof Rachel Kemunto Gesami - Millennium Party of Kenya.

Among the female party leaders, it is only Ms Ngilu who was elected in the last General Election (as governor) while Ms Karua lost to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (Jubilee).

Majority of the serving women Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), Members of Parliament (MPs), Senators, Women Representatives and nominated ones are from Jubilee, Orange Democratic Movement, Kanu and Amani National Congress parties, among others.

Elective positions

The Registrar of Political Parties Ms Anne Nderitu, says the fact that women have no say in the management of political parties has led to popular and competent prospective candidates for elective positions missing party tickets.

"It is unfortunate that only three parties fronted by women have applied for registrations out of the 1,000 (applications) pending before our office," said Ms Nderitu.

She spoke during a women leaders' conference at Sunshine Hotel in Kericho town. It was convened by the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) in recognition of the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) bringing together nominated female MCAs from 47 counties.

Ms Nderitu said as a result of the skewed management of political parties, bridging the gender gap in the country would take longer.

"Why are women not coming forth to run political parties? Why are they always playing second fiddle to men when they are the majority in the society and can use their numbers to win elective positions?" wondered Ms Nderitu.

Even though Ms Ngilu, Ms Karua and Prof Ojiambo previously contested for the Presidency, they were beaten by their male counterparts.

Deputy Speaker of the Senate Margaret Kamar, said nominated MCAs should use their positions as a springboard for elective positions in the next General Election.

Two-thirds gender rule

"Having learnt the ropes of the game (politics), it is important the nominated MCAs run for the various positions including that of MP, Senate, Woman Representative or even Governor," said Prof Kamar.

Ms Priscilla Nyokabi, the Commissioner National Gender and Equality Commission said it was unfortunate the two-thirds gender rule had not been achieved, noting that the stalemate is not likely to end soon.

"We should ensure the two-thirds gender rule in appointive and elective positions are attained so that the constitution and the law does not become mere academic papers," said Ms Nyokabi.

She asked county governments to set an example as grassroots units by appointing women to positions on merit as opposed to side-lining them as witnessed in some regions.

"MCAs must put checks and balances on the Executive and ensure governors adhere to the gender rule in appointment of County Executive Committee (CEC) members," said the former Nyeri Women Representative.

She rooted for counties to put in place policies on gender mainstreaming, child protection, sexual harassment and youth economic empowerment.

MCAs who attended the meeting said discrimination ran deep in county assemblies and that majority of them were locked out of leadership of committees.