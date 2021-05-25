Kenya: City Stars Stun Sofapaka at Ruaraka

League returnees Nairobi City Stars put on a stellar performance to thrash 10-man Sofapaka 3-0 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Monday.

First half goals from attackers Peter Opiyo, Davis Agesa and defender Salim 'Shitu' Abdaĺlah were enough to seal maximum points for 'Simba wa Nairobi'. Both teams finished with 10 players each.

Sofapaka's Togolese custodian Aigba Muobarak was red carded in 45th minute for an off the ball incident with Nicholas Kipkirui.

On the other hand, City Stars Sven Yida recieved his marching orders in the 83rd minute after a fight with Juma after reacting to an unfair challenge from the latter.

After Aigba's redcard, Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo was forced to sacrifice defender Stephen Okola for second choice goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Batoto ba Mungu also squandered a glorious chance to reduce the deficit in 30th minute when Kenyan international Lawrence Juma missed a penalty after Bolton Omwenga had handled the ball inside the box from Ambrose Sifuna's cross.

Juma sent City's custodian Steve Njunge the wrong way, but his kick hit the post before sailing wide.

City striker Anthony 'Muki' Kimani also missed from the spot in the 53rd minute after his penalty was saved by Omondi. Isaac Mitima had fouled Rodgers Okumu in the danger zone a minute earlier resulting in the penalty.

This was a second consecutive loss for coach Ken Odhiambo charges after they went down 2-1 to reigning champions Gor Mahia last week.

The win saw City Stars, under the guidance of Bosnian Sanjin Alagic, overtake Sofapaka to occupy 10th position on 20 points from 17 games, while the 2008 champions dropped to 11th on 19 points.

City Stars got a penalty in the third minute after captain Michael Kibwage handled the ball inside the box. Opiyo then rose to convert past Aigba for a 1-0 lead.

In the 16th minute, Okumu raced on the wing and found Agesa with a neat cross which the latter easily slotted home.

Sofapaka conceded again in the 37th minute when captain City Stars skipper Abdallah headed in from a close range after being picked out by Omwenga.

After the breather, coach Odhiambo brought on Mohamed Kilume for Sunday Ikhai, while City Stars withdrew Rodgers Okumu for Oliver Maloba in the 55th minute as both sides tussled for control of the midfield.

In the 73rd minute, second half substitute David King'atua, who had replaced talisman Timothy Otieno, had a perfect chance to reduce the deficit for Batoto ba Mungu, but his shot was parried away by Njunge.

