Kenya Records 111 More Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll of 3,073

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Monday rose to 168,543 after 111 more people tested positive for the disease, from a sample of 1,948 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 5.7 per cent while the number of tests conducted in the country rose to 1,783,374.

Of the new patients, 108 were Kenyans and three foreigners, 62 male, 49 female, the youngest two years old and the oldest 89 years.

Nairobi County recorded 52 new infection, Machakos 11, Kisii nine, Siaya seven, Kericho five, and Homa Bay, Mombasa and Kiambu four each.

Mandera County followed with three cases, Nyeri and Migori two each, and Kisumu, Kwale, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi one each.

The country's death toll on Monday rose by 14 to 3,073, but all the cases were late death reports arising from the audit of facility record within the last one month.

Hospital admissions

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe further announced that 142 more patients had recovered from the disease, 137 of them under home-based isolation and care and five at treatment centres across the country, raising the total to 114,679.

Thus far, the majority of Kenya's patients - 83,353 - have recovered at home, while about 31,326 have been treated in hospital.

The CS also reported that 1,086 patients had been hospitalized across the country by Monday while 4,770 were under home-based care.

Of those admitted, 121 were under intensive care, 25 of them on ventilator support, 68 on supplemental oxygen and 25 under observation.

Another 86 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 79 of them in general wards and seven in high dependency units.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 954,515 persons had taken the jab by Monday, among them 289,900 people aged 58 years and above, 164,053 health workers, 150,303 teachers and 80,718 security officers.

Africa summary

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa had reached 4,759,772 as of Monday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 128,463 while 4,303,326 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the agency.