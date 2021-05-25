Tanzania: Muhabwe, Buhigwe's Newly Elected MPs Sworn in

TWO elected Members of Parliament for Muhabwe and Buhigwe constituency have been sworn in to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly.

Kavejuru Felix of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi and Dr Florence Samizi also from CCM were elected during the just ended by election for Buhigwe and Muhabwe constituency respectively.

Felix fills the vacant left by Dr Philip Mpango who was appointed Vice President and Dr Samizi replaces the post left vacant following the death of Atashasta Nditiye, early this year.