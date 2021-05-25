Tanzania: Samia Hypes Gender Parity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to appoint more women in leadership positions, a move aimed at achieving the 50-50 gender parity in the government.

The Head of State also reiterated her government's determination to reduce women and children's mortality rate as well as improvement of access to social services such as health, water, education and infrastructure as highlighted in the National Five-Year Development Plan.

President Samia disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), which was convened yesterday by the former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

According to the statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa said, the meeting was aimed at exchanging leadership experience and briefing each other on various opportunities available for women in the continent.

The president further vowed to enhance transparency in public spending, as well as to intensify efforts aimed at curbing Covid-19 pandemic.

President Samia said her government would continue addressing issues related to climate change which has caused poor rainfall and affected agricultural production.

She also used the platform to call on various development partners to increase cooperation with Tanzania.

President Samia implored her fellow leaders to continue with the practice of exchanging experience, a move which she said, will help the African continent to make progress and further enhance social welfare of its people, especially women and children who are facing a myriad of challenges.

She extended appreciation to the women leaders, who participated in the meeting aimed at sharing their experience, pledging further cooperation as well as partnering with other international institutions for mutual benefits.

The female leaders congratulated President Samia for taking over as the President of Tanzania, pledging to give her the necessary cooperation in all areas including issues relating to development, social welfare, women rights, regional peace and security as well as curbing the spread and socio-economic impact of Covid- 19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the leaders used the platform to inform President Samia on the various financing opportunities, which can be sought from international organisations, including technology and various development skills, urging her to make use of such opportunities to fulfill her goals of propelling the country's economy.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said they had great hopes in President Samia, noting that women in Africa are confident she will always be their mouth piece and an exemplary figure.

Founder of AWLN Tanzania Ms Getrude Mongella expressed deep satisfaction due to the fact that her long dream has been met. She had longed to see Tanzania get a female President and it has become a reality, noting that she will encourage all Tanzanian women to support President Samia.

Ms Mongella was the Secretary- General of the Fourth UN World Conference on Women held in Beijing, China, in 1995.

Other female leaders who took part at the meeting include Ethiopia President Sahle- Work Zewde, the Deputy UN Secretary General Amina Mohamed, former Malawi President Joyce Banda and former President of the Central African Republic Transitional Government Catherine Samba-Panza.

The list also had former President of Mauritius Ameena Gurib-Fakim, Ms Mongella, African Union Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security Dr Bineta Diop as well as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo- Ngcuka.