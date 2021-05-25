Tanzania: Fresh Anti-Cross Border Child Marriages, FGM Project Kicks Off in Tarime

A NEW anti-cross border ambitious project that seeks to save young girls from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Child marriages has kicked off in Tarime district in Mara region.

Children's Dignity Forum (CDF) a Tanzanian's non-governmental organization (NGO) introduced the pilot project recently during a crucial meeting attended by the district government officials lead by Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Eng Mtemi Msafiri and various stakeholders.

"Today we are here to introduce our new project that involves Tanzania and Kenya which aims to stop FGM and child marriages on both sides," said CDF Executive Director, Mr Koshuma Mtengeti.

Reports indicate that girls from rural villages along the borders between the two neighbouring countries are subjected to the FGM or child marriages, a culture that is taking time to dye, hence, a joint effort from both Tanzania and Kenyan authorities to intervene.

"We haves seen that it is important to come together and stop the FGM and child marriage in our two countries," further said Mtengeti.

He said CDF funded by Girls are not Bride from UK will be collaborating with the Kenyan Msichana Empowerment to implement the project.

In details, FGM is illegal in both Tanzania and Kenya with their government working with local and international organizations to make the harmful culture a thing of the past.

CDF has vast experience in implementing anti- child marriage ad FGM projects in Mara region with Tarime district being one of its most.