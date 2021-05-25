Tanzania: Fresh Anti-Cross Border Child Marriages, FGM Project Kicks Off in Tarime

24 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

A NEW anti-cross border ambitious project that seeks to save young girls from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Child marriages has kicked off in Tarime district in Mara region.

Children's Dignity Forum (CDF) a Tanzanian's non-governmental organization (NGO) introduced the pilot project recently during a crucial meeting attended by the district government officials lead by Tarime District Commissioner (DC) Eng Mtemi Msafiri and various stakeholders.

"Today we are here to introduce our new project that involves Tanzania and Kenya which aims to stop FGM and child marriages on both sides," said CDF Executive Director, Mr Koshuma Mtengeti.

Reports indicate that girls from rural villages along the borders between the two neighbouring countries are subjected to the FGM or child marriages, a culture that is taking time to dye, hence, a joint effort from both Tanzania and Kenyan authorities to intervene.

"We haves seen that it is important to come together and stop the FGM and child marriage in our two countries," further said Mtengeti.

He said CDF funded by Girls are not Bride from UK will be collaborating with the Kenyan Msichana Empowerment to implement the project.

In details, FGM is illegal in both Tanzania and Kenya with their government working with local and international organizations to make the harmful culture a thing of the past.

CDF has vast experience in implementing anti- child marriage ad FGM projects in Mara region with Tarime district being one of its most.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.