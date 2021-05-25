Nigeria: Reps Query Accountant-General Over Gaps in Recovered Loots' Remittances

25 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel, Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the status of all recovered assets from 2002 to 2020 by federal agencies has queried the Accountant-General of the Federation over discrepancies and other infractions observed in remittances of recovered funds he made to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The chairman of the committee, Adejoro Adeogun, handed the query yesterday during the cross examination of the representative of the OAGF, Sabo Mohammed, at the opening of the hearing at the National Assembly, that from documents at the committee's disposal, it observed a number of discrepancies and gaps which required explanation from the Accountant-General of Federation.

But the representative of the Accountant-General insisted that the said funds were remitted to the CBN

"We're not in investigative agency. Whatever is recovered and brought to us, we maintain the account for them," he said.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

