Mauritius: Minister Bholah Effects Site Visit At the Cow Breeders Cooperative Society Ltd

press release

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, effected a site visit in one of the cowsheds owned by the Cow Breeders Cooperative Society Ltd, in Nouvelle Découverte, this morning.

In a statement, the Minister said that his Ministry is keen to provide the necessary assistance to the cooperative society following the problems it encountered for the sale of fresh milk during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Bholah pointed out that as the company buying the fresh milk was located in a region listed as a Red zone and was not conferred a WAP, it could not collect their orders. Thus, in addition with various challenges to sell the products in retail outlets, the cooperative society had to discard the fresh milk, deplored the Minister.

He added that once the Ministry took cognizance of this situation, the necessary arrangement was made for the company purchasing fresh milk from the cooperative society, to receive their WAP.

The Minister further stated that the solution to this unprecedented situation is the setting up of a pasteurisation unit that will enable the cooperative society to treat and prolong the shelf life of the milk up to 14 days.

According to him, cattle breeding is a labour-intensive job and lauded the courage and determination of the breeders.

The Cow Breeders Cooperative Society Ltd regroups nine breeders, and possesses a herd of around 200 cattle, among which 125 milking cows, and occupies a land of 55 arpents.