Tanzania: Nenelwa Mwihambi Becomes First Female National Assembly Clerk in Tanzania

Dodoma — Nenelwa Mwihambi has today made history after she became the first woman to hold the position National Assembly Clerk in Tanzania since the parliament was established in 1925.

This was said by Speaker Job Ndugai said in Dodoma on Monday May 24, when he introduced Ms Mwihambi to the member of parliaments.

"Since parliament was established almost 100 years ago, she is the first woman to become the National Assembly Clerk. We congratulate her and I ask all of you to give her the desired cooperation," he said.

Ms Mwihambi was appointed National Assembly Clerk on Saturday May 15, by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to replace Mr Stephen Kagaigai who was appointed Regional Commissioner for Kilimanjaro.

Previously she was the Deputy Chief Parliamentary Legal counsel at the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Analysts say that having worked as an officer at the National Assembly for 20 years, Ms Mwihambi has what it takes to perform the duties of Parliament Clerk.

"I know she studied law and that she has been with the National Assembly since 2000... She is a down-to-earth person who loves what she does and one who will never advance selfish motives in the execution of her activities.

She is simply loved by almost every member of staff of the National Assembly," said a source at Parliament.

In 2012, Ms Mwihambi was picked to the Constitutional Commission and upon completing the assignment and returning to Parliament, she was promoted.

Asked to comment on her appointment, Ms Mwihambi told The Citizen that Tanzanians can only expect that her leadership will be characterized by adherence to the Constitution, laws, rules and procedures governing the conduct of Parliamentary affairs.

"For now, that's all I can promise," said Ms Mwihambi. Being a constitutional role in line with Article 87 of the Constitution, the Clerk of the National Assembly is a presidential appointee who works as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Assembly.

Ms Mwihambi will be responsible for the efficient discharge of the business of the Office of the National Assembly by advising the Speaker and Members of the Parliament on procedure and privileges