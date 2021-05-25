Kenya: Embarambamba On the Spot After Viral Dirty Video

Nairobi — The moral police has trained his guns on sensational music star Embarambamba, whose real name is Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma, after a video went viral of him dancing wild with a woman in a club.

Ezekiel Mutua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), has warned the musician that he is courting trouble with the law.

Embarambamba. . .that's gross

You have crossed the line!

- Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) May 24, 2021

In the 18-seconds video, Embarambamba is seen dancing wild on a woman in his latest stunt at what is said to be a club in Kisii where his music was playing.

The musician has become popular lately due to his dancing antics in remote Kisii villages.