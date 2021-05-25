Kenya: Embarambamba On the Spot After Viral Dirty Video

25 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The moral police has trained his guns on sensational music star Embarambamba, whose real name is Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma, after a video went viral of him dancing wild with a woman in a club.

Ezekiel Mutua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), has warned the musician that he is courting trouble with the law.

Embarambamba. . .that's gross

You have crossed the line!

- Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) May 24, 2021

In the 18-seconds video, Embarambamba is seen dancing wild on a woman in his latest stunt at what is said to be a club in Kisii where his music was playing.

The musician has become popular lately due to his dancing antics in remote Kisii villages.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Concern at Number of Nigerian Military Plane Crashes
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.