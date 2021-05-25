Kenya: Embarambamba On the Spot After Viral Dirty Video

Nairobi — The moral police has trained his guns on sensational music star Embarambamba, whose real name is Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma, after a video went viral of him dancing wild with a woman in a club.
Ezekiel Mutua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), has warned the musician that he is courting trouble with the law.
Embarambamba. . .that's gross
You have crossed the line!
- Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) May 24, 2021
In the 18-seconds video, Embarambamba is seen dancing wild on a woman in his latest stunt at what is said to be a club in Kisii where his music was playing.
The musician has become popular lately due to his dancing antics in remote Kisii villages.