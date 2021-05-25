Tanzania: Nhc to Revive Projects for Low Income Earners

Low income earners will benefit from measures being taken by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to lower the cost of building materials, which has been undermining implementation of projects to provide affordable housing. .

The high prices of cement, roofing sheets, aggregate and concrete blocks, among others, mean that houses built by the corporation cost higher than the intended beneficiaries can afford.

To address this shortcoming, the NHC has resolved to produce its own building materials beginning next Financial Year.

According to Muungano Saguya, the corporation's Public Affairs and Information Manager, machinery for the production have been procured and will initially be installed in Dodoma before spreading to other parts of the country.

"We are ready to go beginning the new Financial Year," he says. NHC has plans to build affordable houses in every district in the country but the high cost of production has been standing in the way.

"For low income earners, a house should cost 20m/- at most, but the high cost of building materials coupled with VAT, have seen our low cost houses selling for up 55m/- in some cases.

This is not exactly affordable to many," explains Saguya.

He says in addition to high cost of building materials and taxation, the price of houses built under a pilot project that covered 34 districts was high because NHC was forced to buy land and build infrastructure for electricity supply, feeder roads and drainage systems to service the plots, which should have been done by Tanesco, TARURA and other agencies.

"We built a little over 1,000 houses under the low cost housing project but the selling price went up and some district and municipal councils were unable to pay," he explained. The low purchasing power has compelled NHC to commit most of the houses they build to rental.

"We are now selling only 20 percent of what we build instead of 70 percent previously." The drive to build affordable houses for all remains NHC's focus but it will run hand in hand with profitable projects targeting middle and high income earners, whose profits would go to subsidize low cost housing.

NHC is currently investing in the development of satellite cities in Arusha, Mbeya, Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, where it is building 1,000 houses to provide shelter for public servants transferred to the new capital city.

Some 70bn/- is being invested in the three-phase Dodoma project, according to Saguya. Other projects carried out include Golden Premier Residences, Morocco Square and Kawe and in Dar es Salaam.

The Manager says the Morocco Squarecomplex is 95 percent complete.

Apart from own projects, NHC was contracted to build Vingunguti abattoir in Dar es Salaam with the capacity to slaughter 1,000 cattle, 500 goats and 500 sheeps daily as well as zonal referral government hospitals in Musoma and Mtwara. It also built 44 residential houses for Tanzania Forest Service staff.

The corporation believes that an affordable mortgage financing scheme would enable more people to buy houses.

NHC has mobilized 19 banks to join the scheme, which has provided 20bn/- loans so far, but their terms are not considered friendly enough.

The World Bank has also been supporting a low interest rate loan scheme for housing developers through the Bank of Tanzania and Tanzania Mortgage Refinancing Company. Tanzania's housing demand remains high at three million units annually, which grows by 200,000 units.

Industry watchers say the government and stakeholders should develop a comprehensive housing policy to guide the sector, whose contribution to the economy is key.

There is also a plea for the waiver of VAT on building materials to help lower the prices.

Further, a reasonable tariff could be levied on sales of those materials to set up a fund to subsidize building of affordable houses.