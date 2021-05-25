Tanzania: Kahama Cotton Growers Paid 90.6m/ - Arrears

KAHAMA and Chato cotton growers have been paid a total of 90.6m/- by the Kahama Cooperative Union (KAU) and Chato Cooperative Union (CCU) in form arrears pending.

That was after 15 years in operation in the Lake Victoria cotton growing areas facilitated by the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

Presenting a facilitation report covering the last cotton growing season to the media over the weekend, the TADB Lake Zone Manager, Mr Mike Granta who spoke on behalf of the Bank's Managing Director, Mr Japhet Justine, said both the bank and the two cooperative unions are proud of the achievement.

He said the move has restored the majesty of the cooperative movement and increased the disposable income of cotton growers.

"All of us are happy and proud of this incident. We work closely with the two unions. The payments are a result of hard work and honesty on the part of everyone who took part in the endeavour," he said.

Mr Granta said the bank and unions struck a deal that sought to increase the financial might of the unions, restore the dignity of the cooperative movement and increase growers' morale and confidence in the cash crop and improve their living.

Under that arrangement, he explained, the bank availed 11bn/- to the unions as an overall coordination package and enabled the unions to buy a kilogramme of cotton at 950/- instead of 810/-.

"This forced other buyers to raise the price per kg to 900/-, trailing behind us," he reported, explaining that the unions used only 7.6bn/- because cotton on the market fell short of the projections.

The bank, he said, cooperated with the union in rehabilitating two ginneries at a cost of 1.2bn/-. Ginning adds value to the farmers' produce.

He said the strategy of the bank and unions is in line with the national strategy that seeks to promote growing cotton as strategic cash crop along with tea, pyrethrum, cashew nuts, sisal, sugar, coffee and tobacco.

The trio have started preparations for serving growers during the next season that starts on June 1, 2021.

In 2015/2016 Tanzania harvested 149,445 tonnes of cotton before it rose to over 600,000 tonnes in 2018/2019, and much is still expected.